airBaltic expands Tallinn network in S20

airBaltic earlier this week announced network expansion at Tallinn, which sees the launch of 4 new routes in summer 2020 season. Planned schedule as follows.
Tallinn – Hamburg eff 29MAR20 4 weekly A220-300
BT255 TLL0715 – 0820HAM 223 x246
BT256 HAM0905 – 1200TLL 223 x246
Tallinn – Nice eff 02MAY20 3 weekly A220-300
BT697 TLL1530 – 1755NCE 223 6
BT697 TLL1535 – 1800NCE 223 24
BT698 NCE1840 – 2255TLL 223 246
Tallinn – Rome eff 30MAR20 2 weekly A220-300
BT635 TLL1555 – 1815FCO 223 15
BT636 FCO1900 – 2315TLL 223 15
Tallinn – Zurich eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A220-300
BT637 TLL0735 – 0915ZRH 223 246
BT638 ZRH1000 – 1350TLL 223 246
