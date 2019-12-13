Sichuan Airlines adds Guangzhou – Chiang Rai service from late-Dec 2019

Sichuan Airlines later this month plans to add new route to Thailand, with the offering of Guangzhou – Chiang Rai route. From 26DEC19, Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly, although the inaugural flight is scheduled with A320.



3U8185 CAN1930 – 2050CEI 321 246

3U8186 CEI2150 – 0225+1CAN 321 246