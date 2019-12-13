QANTAS expands Bendigo / Mildura service from late-March 2020

Qantas earlier this month announced service expansion at Bendigo and Mildura, including the latter receiving new nonstop service to/from Sydney. Planned service expansion will commence in late-March 2020.
Sydney – Bendigo eff 30MAR20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, Eastern Australia Dash8-300 operating
QF1409 SYD0915 – 1125BXG DH3 45
QF1409 SYD1030 – 1240BXG DH3 1
QF1407 SYD1710 – 1910BXG DH3 D
Sydney – Mildura eff 29MAR20 4 weekly, Eastern Australia Dash8-300 operating
QF1401 SYD1905 – 2100MQL DH4 147
QF1401 SYD1945 – 2140MQL DH4 5
QF1402 MQL0635 – 0825SYD DH4 6
QF1402 MQL0740 – 0930SYD DH4 2
QF1402 MQL0810 – 1000SYD DH4 5
QF1402 MQL0840 – 1030SYD DH4 1
