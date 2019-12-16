Aegean Airlines schedules new European routes in S20

Aegean Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to introduce various European routes, including several service resumptions. Planned schedule as follows.



Athens – Bilbao 05JUN20 – 25SEP20 1 weekly A320

A3706 ATH0805 – 1045BIO 320 5

A3707 BIO1135 – 1605ATH 320 5



Athens – Birmingham 02JUN20 – 26SEP20 2 weekly A320 (Last served until September 2017)

A3636 ATH2215 – 0005+1BHX 320 25

A3637 BHX0055 – 0635ATH 320 36



Athens – Nuremberg eff 13MAY20 2 weekly A320

A3810 ATH0800 – 0940NUE 320 3

A3810 ATH1620 – 1750NUE 320 6



A3811 NUE1025 – 1355ATH 320 3

A3811 NUE1835 – 2150ATH 320 6



Athens – Paphos eff 02APR20 2 weekly Olympic Air service, with Aegean A320 (Last served until July 2015)

OA918 ATH1300 – 1435PFO 320 7

OA918 ATH1605 – 1740PFO 320 4



OA919 PFO1520 – 1650ATH 320 7

OA919 PFO1825 – 1955ATH 320 47



Corfu – Paris CDG 03MAY20 – 11OCT20 2 weekly A320 (Last served until November 2015)

A3490 CFU1545 – 1710CDG 320 47

A3491 CDG1800 – 2125CFU 320 47



Thessaloniki – Barcelona eff 01APR20 2 weekly A320

A3536 SKG0945 – 1125BCN 320 3

A3536 SKG1335 – 1515BCN 320 6



A3537 BCN1215 – 1555SKG 320 3

A3537 BCN1605 – 1945SKG 320 6



Thessaloniki – Berlin Tegel eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320 (Last served until October 2014)

A3544 SKG1355 – 1525TXL 320 37

A3545 TXL1615 – 1935SKG 320 37



Thessaloniki – Brussels eff 31MAR20 2 weekly A320 (Last Served until September 2015)

A3538 SKG0600 – 0800BRU 320 2

A3538 SKG1715 – 1915BRU 320 4



A3539 BRU0855 – 1240SKG 320 2

A3539 BRU2010 – 2355SKG 320 4



Thessaloniki – Milan Malpensa eff 29MAR20 2 weekly A320 (Last served until September 2013)

A3518 SKG0740 – 0840MXP 320 47

A3519 MXP0925 – 1225SKG 320 47



Thessaloniki – Rome eff 29MAR20 3 weekly A320

A3516 SKG1305 – 1350FCO 320 157

A3517 FCO1435 – 1720SKG 320 157



Thessaloniki – Zurich eff 30MAR20 2 weekly A320

A3534 SKG1805 – 1935ZRH 320 15

A3535 ZRH2025 – 2340SKG 320 15