Indonesian carrier Batik Air from late-December 2019 plans to launch new route to China, where the airline schedules Batam – Shenzhen service. From 27DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
ID7619 BTH1945 – 0040+1SZX 32A 135
ID7620 SZX0150 – 0445BTH 32A 246
Batik Air plans Shenzhen launch in late-Dec 2019
