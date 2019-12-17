Qatar Airways S20 network expansions

Qatar Airways on Monday (16DEC19) filed service expansion for summer 2020 season, including service addition to Thira (Santorini), as well as Dubrovnik (announced in the press release). Various routes will also see service increase.



Doha – Adana eff 20MAY20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Antalya eff 17MAY20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300

Doha – Athens eff 01JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 daily, additional flight operated by A330-300

QR397 DOH0205 – 0645ATH 333 D

QR398 ATH1135 – 1545DOH 333 D



Doha – Belgrade eff 02JUL20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, additional flight operated by A320

QR371 DOH1715 – 2125BEG 320 246

QR372 BEG2235 – 0430+1DOH 320 246



Doha – Bodrum 25MAY20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Colombo eff 29MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 daily, additional flight operated by A320

QR656 DOH0100 – 0845CMB 320 D

QR657 CMB0945 – 1235DOH 320 D



Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating

QR1347 DOH0800 – 1405DAR 788 D

QR1348 DAR1730 – 2345DOH 788 D



Doha – Dhaka eff 29MAR20 4th daily service (QR642/643) maintained in summer 2020 season, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Edinburgh eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating

QR1391 DOH0750 – 1350EBB 788 246

QR1392 EBB1720 – 2325DOH 788 246



Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe

QR1389 DOH0745 – 1310KGL 788 246

QR1390 KGL1550 – 2335DOH 788 246



Doha – Maputo eff 03JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 5 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating

Doha – Oslo eff 01MAY20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, QR179/180 Day x246 operated by A350-900XWB, switching to 787-8 from 01JUL20

Doha – Penang – Langkawi eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Thira 20MAY20 – 07OCT20 New route, 3 weekly A320

QR209 DOH0730 – 1230JTR 320 357

QR210 JTR1330 – 1805DOH 320 357



Doha – Venice eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)

QR129 DOH1520 – 2035VCE 788 x246

QR130 VCE2315 – 0545+1DOH 788 x246



Doha – Warsaw eff 22MAY20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (QR263/264 increases from 4 to 6 weekly, QR259/260 increases from 4 to 5 weekly)

Doha – Windhoek eff 30MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 1 daily from 02JUL20. 787-8 operating

Doha – Zurich eff 01AUG20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly, additional flights operated by A350-900XWB

QR097 DOH1520 – 2045ZRH 359 x357

QR098 ZRH2155 – 0445+1DOH 359 x357



Qatar plans to operate following route, however reservation is not available as of Monday 16DEC19:

Doha – Dubrovnik eff 18MAY20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Peak season operates 5)



Previously reported adjustment:

Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 06APR20 Service resumption from March 2016, 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 23JUN20)