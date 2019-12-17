Qatar Airways S20 network expansions

Qatar Airways on Monday (16DEC19) filed service expansion for summer 2020 season, including service addition to Thira (Santorini), as well as Dubrovnik (announced in the press release). Various routes will also see service increase.
Doha – Adana eff 20MAY20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Antalya eff 17MAY20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300
Doha – Athens eff 01JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 daily, additional flight operated by A330-300
QR397 DOH0205 – 0645ATH 333 D
QR398 ATH1135 – 1545DOH 333 D
Doha – Belgrade eff 02JUL20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, additional flight operated by A320
QR371 DOH1715 – 2125BEG 320 246
QR372 BEG2235 – 0430+1DOH 320 246
Doha – Bodrum 25MAY20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Colombo eff 29MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 daily, additional flight operated by A320
QR656 DOH0100 – 0845CMB 320 D
QR657 CMB0945 – 1235DOH 320 D
Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating
QR1347 DOH0800 – 1405DAR 788 D
QR1348 DAR1730 – 2345DOH 788 D
Doha – Dhaka eff 29MAR20 4th daily service (QR642/643) maintained in summer 2020 season, 777-300ER operating
Doha – Edinburgh eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating
QR1391 DOH0750 – 1350EBB 788 246
QR1392 EBB1720 – 2325DOH 788 246
Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe
QR1389 DOH0745 – 1310KGL 788 246
QR1390 KGL1550 – 2335DOH 788 246
Doha – Maputo eff 03JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 5 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating
Doha – Oslo eff 01MAY20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, QR179/180 Day x246 operated by A350-900XWB, switching to 787-8 from 01JUL20
Doha – Penang – Langkawi eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Thira 20MAY20 – 07OCT20 New route, 3 weekly A320
QR209 DOH0730 – 1230JTR 320 357
QR210 JTR1330 – 1805DOH 320 357
Doha – Venice eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)
QR129 DOH1520 – 2035VCE 788 x246
QR130 VCE2315 – 0545+1DOH 788 x246
Doha – Warsaw eff 22MAY20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (QR263/264 increases from 4 to 6 weekly, QR259/260 increases from 4 to 5 weekly)
Doha – Windhoek eff 30MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 1 daily from 02JUL20. 787-8 operating
Doha – Zurich eff 01AUG20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly, additional flights operated by A350-900XWB
QR097 DOH1520 – 2045ZRH 359 x357
QR098 ZRH2155 – 0445+1DOH 359 x357
Qatar plans to operate following route, however reservation is not available as of Monday 16DEC19:
Doha – Dubrovnik eff 18MAY20 New route, 3 weekly A320 (Peak season operates 5)
Previously reported adjustment:
Doha – Osaka Kansai eff 06APR20 Service resumption from March 2016, 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 23JUN20)
