Africa World Airlines from February 2020 plans to launch service to Cote d’Ivoire, where the airline plans Accra – Abidjan nonstop service. Announced by the airline last week, the airline will operate 6 weekly flights from 14FEB20, on board Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.
AW428 ACC1450 – 1545ABJ ER4 5
AW432 ACC1825 – 1920ABJ ER4 x25
AW421 ABJ0715 – 0810ACC ER4 x36
AW429 ABJ1615 – 1710ACC ER4 5
Africa World plans Abidjan launch in Feb 2020
