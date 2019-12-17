American Airlines expands Cathay Pacific codeshare from Dec 2019

American Airlines this month (December 2019) expands codeshare partnership with Cathay Pacific, covering additional routes via Hong Kong, including service operated by Cathay Dragon. Approximately from 12DEC19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes as follow.
American Airlines operated by Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong – Colombo
Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon
American Airlines operated by Cathay Dragon
Hong Kong – Bangalore
Hong Kong – Kolkata
