Singapore Airlines resumes Brussels service from late-Oct 2020

Singapore Airlines on Monday (16DEC19) announced service resumption to Brussels, last served in April 2003. Opened for reservation on/around 0245GMT, the Star Alliance carrier will operate Singapore – Brussels service 4 times weekly, with 253-seater Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.



SQ304 SIN2355 – 0650+1BRU 359 x126

SQ303 BRU1120 – 0655+1SIN 359 x237



Singapore Airlines first launched service to Brussels as Singapore – Dubai – Athens – Brussels with Boeing 707 in April 1979 (1 weekly, SQ37/41), later switched to Singapore – Colombo – Dubai – Athens – Brussels from October 1979 (SQ38/48) with DC10. It ended Singapore – Brussels – Manchester in April 2003, 3 weekly 747.