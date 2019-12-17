Himalaya Airlines in recent schedule update delayed planned service increase on Kathmandu – Beijing Daxing service. Previously scheduled to increase from 3 weekly to 7 weekly from 01DEC19, the airline has revised planned date to 01FEB20. From 01DEC19 to 31JAN20, the airline’s A320 aircraft operates 4-5 weekly, switching to A319 from 01FEB20.
H9665 KTM0930 – 1610PKX 319 D
H9666 PKX1740 – 2115KTM 319 D
Himalaya Airlines W19 Beijing Daxing frequencies changes as of 16DEC19
