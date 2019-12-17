Himalaya Airlines W19 Beijing Daxing frequencies changes as of 16DEC19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Himalaya Airlines in recent schedule update delayed planned service increase on Kathmandu – Beijing Daxing service. Previously scheduled to increase from 3 weekly to 7 weekly from 01DEC19, the airline has revised planned date to 01FEB20. From 01DEC19 to 31JAN20, the airline’s A320 aircraft operates 4-5 weekly, switching to A319 from 01FEB20.

H9665 KTM0930 – 1610PKX 319 D
H9666 PKX1740 – 2115KTM 319 D

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.