China Eastern adds Beijing Daxing – Paris service from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

China Eastern at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to launch Beijing Daxing – Paris CDG service, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 29MAR20, operating on daily basis. For the moment reservation is only available in full fare U/J/W/Y class. The other fare classes will be available in the next few weeks.

MU253 PKX0100 – 0605CDG 359 D
MU254 CDG1420 – 0640+1PKX 359 D

