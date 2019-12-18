Air China increases Beijing – Paris service from late-May 2020

Air China in summer 2020 season plans to expand Beijing Capital – Paris CDG service, where overall service increases from 14 to 18 weekly. The new flights, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft, will operate from 26MAY20.
CA875 PEK0205 – 0705CDG 333 D
CA933 PEK1335 – 1840CDG 773 D
CA803 PEK1510 – 2010CDG 330 x135
CA876 CDG1230 – 0445+1PEK 333 D
CA934 CDG2020 – 1225+1PEK 773 D
CA804 CDG2200 – 1415+1PEK 330 x135
