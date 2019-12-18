Singapore Airlines 3Q20 Adelaide service increase

Singapore Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to increase Singapore – Adelaide service. From 03JUL20 to 31AUG20, overall service increases from 7 to 10 weekly, with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. Planned frequency increase for Adelaide traditional went into effect during Northern winter peak season only.



SQ277 SIN0840 – 1650ADL 359 16

SQ277 SIN0900 – 1705ADL 359 5

SQ279 SIN2310 – 0725+1ADL 359 D



SQ278 ADL0910 – 1510SIN 359 D

SQ276 ADL1830 – 0010+1SIN 359 156