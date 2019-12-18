Sichuan Airlines starting next week is introducing new route to Korea, offering nonstop Yantai – Cheongju route. Operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, the airline will operate this route on daily basis, from 23DEC19.
3U8407 YNT1330 – 1540CJJ 321 D
3U8408 CJJ1640 – 1650YNT 321 D
Sichuan Airlines adds Yantai – Cheongju service from late-Dec 2019
