China Southern in January 2020 scheduled one-time international flight from Karamay in Xinjiang, which sees Boeing 737-700 operates Karamay – Novosibirsk service on 09JAN20. This flight is not open for reservation.
CZ8167 KRY1035 – 1155OVB 73G 09JAN20
CZ8168 OVB1325 – 1645KRY 73G 09JAN20
China Southern adds one-time Karamay – Novosibirsk flight in Jan 2020
Posted
