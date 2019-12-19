American Airlines during the weekend of 15DEC19’s schedule update opened reservation for Austin – Los Cabos route, announced by the airline last week. From 16MAY20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on weekends.
AA2815 AUS0930 – 1110SJD 738 67
AA2816 SJD1205 – 1540AUS 738 67
American adds Austin – Los Cabos service from May 2020
Posted
American Airlines during the weekend of 15DEC19’s schedule update opened reservation for Austin – Los Cabos route, announced by the airline last week. From 16MAY20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on weekends.