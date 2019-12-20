British Airways moves 787-10 Atlanta service to late-Feb 2020

British Airways on Wednesday (18DEC19) filed aircraft changes for London Heathrow – Atlanta route, which sees the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner service accelerated to late-February 2020. Previously scheduled to commence on 29MAR20, the 787-10 is now scheduled to operate this route from 25FEB20.



Schedule for the week of 25FEB20 as follows.



BA227 LHR1420 – 1850ATL 781 x35

BA227 LHR1425 – 1855ATL 781 3

BA1227 LHR1435 – 1905ATL 781 5



BA226 ATL2105 – 1000+1LHR 781 D