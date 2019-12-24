LEVEL in summer 2020 season plans to offer Calvi – Memmingen service, which sees the airline operates 1 weekly service from 03MAY20. Following schedule is effective 17MAY20 – 27SEP20, as operational schedule varies on other dates. Anisec A320 operates this route.
VK7095 CLY0810 – 0910FMM 320 7
VK7096 FMM0950 – 1050CLY 320 7
LEVEL adds Calvi – Memmingen service from May 2020
Posted
LEVEL in summer 2020 season plans to offer Calvi – Memmingen service, which sees the airline operates 1 weekly service from 03MAY20. Following schedule is effective 17MAY20 – 27SEP20, as operational schedule varies on other dates. Anisec A320 operates this route.