Qantas at the launch of Northern summer 2020 season plans to offer Brisbane – Tamworth service, operated by Sunstate Airlines as QantasLink. From 30MAR20, Dash8-Q400 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
QF2558 BNE1205 – 1320TMW DH4 15
QF2558 BNE1315 – 1430TMW DH4 2
QF2559 TMW1425 – 1540BNE DH4 15
QF2559 TMW1540 – 1655BNE DH4 2
Qantas Link adds Brisbane – Tamworth service from late-March 2020
