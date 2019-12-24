Etihad Airways in summer 2020 season plans to offer seasonal service to Malaga, the airline announced yesterday (23DEC19). From 26JUN20 to 13SEP20, the airline will operate Abu Dhabi – Rabat – Malaga routing, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, 3 times weekly.
EY615 AUH0940 – 1450RBA1610 – 1820AGP 789 357
EY616 AGP1940 – 1945RBA2105 – 0725+1AUH 789 357
Etihad adds seasonal Malaga service in S20
