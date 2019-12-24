Thai Airways International 2Q20 London frequency changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai Airways International in this week’s schedule update is adjusting Bangkok – London Heathrow frequencies in the 2nd quarter, reflecting seasonal demand. From 18MAY20 to 17JUN20, overall service reduces from 14 to 12 weekly. TG916/917 will operate 5 weekly instead of 7, with Boeing 777-300ER.

TG910 BKK0055 – 0715LHR 380 D
TG916 BKK1250 – 1910LHR 773 x13

TG911 LHR1230 – 0600+1BKK 380 D
TG917 LHR2125 – 1500+1BKK 773 x13

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.