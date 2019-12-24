Thai Airways International 2Q20 London frequency changes

Thai Airways International in this week’s schedule update is adjusting Bangkok – London Heathrow frequencies in the 2nd quarter, reflecting seasonal demand. From 18MAY20 to 17JUN20, overall service reduces from 14 to 12 weekly. TG916/917 will operate 5 weekly instead of 7, with Boeing 777-300ER.



TG910 BKK0055 – 0715LHR 380 D

TG916 BKK1250 – 1910LHR 773 x13



TG911 LHR1230 – 0600+1BKK 380 D

TG917 LHR2125 – 1500+1BKK 773 x13