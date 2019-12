Ryanair expands Zadar service in S20

Ryanair earlier this month announced service expansion at Zadar, scheduled in summer 2020 season. Based on the airline’s booking system on its website, following Ryanair service will also see Malta Air and Laudarmotion aircraft operating.



Ryanair by Ryanair aircraft

Zadar – Brussels South Charleroi eff 30MAR20 3 weekly

Zadar – Dublin eff 29MAR20 4 weekly (1 of 4 weekly operated by Lauda)

Ryanair by Laudamotion aircraft

Zadar – Aarhus eff 01MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Bremen eff 02MAY20 3 weekly

Zadar – Cork eff 03MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Hamburg eff 04MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Kaunas eff 03MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Liverpool eff 03MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Maastricht eff 01MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Riga eff 03MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Toulouse eff 02MAY20 2 weekly

Zadar – Wroclaw eff 01MAY20 2 weekly

Ryanair by Malta Air aircraft

Zadar – Marseille eff 29MAR20 2 weekly