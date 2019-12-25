TUI Nordic last week added new service to Tenerife, as the airline launched Dublin – Tenerife South route on 20DEC19. This route is served once weekly with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 03JAN20 – 27MAR20.
BLX623 DUB0840 – 1305TFS 73H 5
BLX624 TFS1410 – 1830DUB 73H 5
TUI Nordic adds Dublin – Tenerife service from Dec 2019
Posted
TUI Nordic last week added new service to Tenerife, as the airline launched Dublin – Tenerife South route on 20DEC19. This route is served once weekly with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 03JAN20 – 27MAR20.