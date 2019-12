S7 Airlines adds Vladivostok – Anadyr service in S20

S7 Airlines in summer 2020 season is adding new route in Russia Far East, where the airline schedules Vladivostok – Anadyr route. From 22MAY20 to 18SEP20, this route will be served on seasonal basis, once weekly. Airbus A320neo aircraft operates this route.



S76229 VVO0705 – 1410DYR 32N 5

S76230 DYR1525 – 1845VVO 32N 5