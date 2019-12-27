Frontier 2Q20 Austin – New Orleans service changes

Frontier Airlines in the second quarter of 2020 is temporary suspending Austin – New Orleans service, reflected in recent schedule update. Currently served 3 times weekly with Airbus A320, this route is temporary suspended from 22APR20 to 09JUL20.



F91858 AUS0600 – 0731MSY 320 247

F91859 MSY0821 – 1008AUS 320 247



Upon service resumption, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights at evening hours.