Frontier Airlines in the second quarter of 2020 is temporary suspending Austin – New Orleans service, reflected in recent schedule update. Currently served 3 times weekly with Airbus A320, this route is temporary suspended from 22APR20 to 09JUL20.
F91858 AUS0600 – 0731MSY 320 247
F91859 MSY0821 – 1008AUS 320 247
Upon service resumption, the airline will operate 4 weekly flights at evening hours.
Frontier 2Q20 Austin – New Orleans service changes
