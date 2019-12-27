Indian low-cost carrier last week added new route to Saudi Arabia, with inaugural Kannur – Dammam service scheduled on 19DEC19. Operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, this route is served 4 times weekly.
G8059 CNN0630 – 0855DMM 32A x257
G8060 DMM0955 – 1700CNN 32A x257
Go Air adds Kannur – Dammam service from Dec 2019
