Go Air adds Kannur – Dammam service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Indian low-cost carrier last week added new route to Saudi Arabia, with inaugural Kannur – Dammam service scheduled on 19DEC19. Operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, this route is served 4 times weekly.

G8059 CNN0630 – 0855DMM 32A x257
G8060 DMM0955 – 1700CNN 32A x257

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.