KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in late-December 2019 begins codeshare partnership with Jetstar Asia, covering service to South East Asia via Singapore. Planned codeshare routes listed below went into effect since 23DEC19 (or earlier).
KLM operated by Jetstar Asia
Singapore – Da Nang
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City
Singapore – Medan Kuala Namu
Singapore – Penang
Singapore – Phuket
Singapore – Surabaya
Singapore – Yangon
KLM / Jetstar Asia begins codeshare service from Dec 2019
Posted
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in late-December 2019 begins codeshare partnership with Jetstar Asia, covering service to South East Asia via Singapore. Planned codeshare routes listed below went into effect since 23DEC19 (or earlier).