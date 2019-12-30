Hainan Airlines in recent weeks filed additional inventory changes for flights to Mexico, which now sees Beijing Capital – Tijuana – Mexico City closed for reservation on/after 18MAY20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline originally planned to suspend this route from 28JAN20 to 17MAY20.
HU7925 PEK1700 – 1425TIJ1625 – 2130MEX 787 15
HU7926 MEX2330 – 0045+1TIJ0345+1 – 0730+2PEK 787 15
Hainan Airlines closes Mexico reservations from mid-May 2020
Hainan Airlines in recent weeks filed additional inventory changes for flights to Mexico, which now sees Beijing Capital – Tijuana – Mexico City closed for reservation on/after 18MAY20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline originally planned to suspend this route from 28JAN20 to 17MAY20.