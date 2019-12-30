Ruili Airlines adds Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City service from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Ruili Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 is adding new international route to Vietnam, with the addition of Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City route. From 15JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.

DR5029 KMG1910 – 2105SGN 738 135
DR5030 SGN2205 – 0155+1KMG 738 135