Ruili Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 is adding new international route to Vietnam, with the addition of Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City route. From 15JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
DR5029 KMG1910 – 2105SGN 738 135
DR5030 SGN2205 – 0155+1KMG 738 135
Ruili Airlines adds Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City service from Jan 2020
