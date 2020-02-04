Ethiopian Airlines Feb 2020 Hong Kong service adjustment

Ethiopian Airlines during the month of February 2020 is adjusting service to Hong Kong, reflected in this week’s schedule update. From 09FEB20 to 29FEB20 (Addis Ababa departure), the airline’s 3 weekly Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong service, will see the flight terminates at Bangkok.



The Star Alliance carrier will continue to operate 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Hong Kong – Manila route, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.



ET644 ADD2355 – 1455+1HKG1555+1 – 1815+1MNL 787 x247

ET645 MNL2055 – 2255HKG2355 – 0555+1ADD 787 x135