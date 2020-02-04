British Airways consolidates Tokyo service from late-March 2020

British Airways at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to consolidate service at Tokyo, as the airline operates 2 daily London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda service, instead of 1 daily each at Haneda and Narita. Service changes will commence on 29MAR20.



BA007 LHR1135 – 0710+1HND 777 D

BA005 LHR1530 – 1055+1HND 789 D



BA008 HND0850 – 1310LHR 777 D

BA006 HND1315 – 1725LHR 789 D



Coinciding with the move, the oneWorld carrier once again filed Airbus A350-1000XWB operation. From 01JUL20, BA005/006 will switch from 787-9 to A350-1000XWB.