LOT Polish Airlines extends Beijing cancellation to late-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

LOT Polish Airlines yesterday (04FEB20) has extended service canecllation for Beijing. Previously scheduled from 01FEB20 to 09FEB20, the cancellation is now extended to 29FEB20 (WAW departure).

Warsaw – Beijing Capital 3 weekly
Warsaw – Beijing Daxing 4 weekly