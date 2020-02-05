LOT Polish Airlines yesterday (04FEB20) has extended service canecllation for Beijing. Previously scheduled from 01FEB20 to 09FEB20, the cancellation is now extended to 29FEB20 (WAW departure).
Warsaw – Beijing Capital 3 weekly
Warsaw – Beijing Daxing 4 weekly
LOT Polish Airlines extends Beijing cancellation to late-Feb 2020
