Ethiopian Airlines reduces London service in Feb/Mar 2020

Ethiopian Airlines during the month of February and March 2020 is reducing Addis Ababa – London Heathrow service. From 29JAN20 to 28MAR20, overall service reduces from 10 to 7 weekly.



ET700 ADD0120 – 0635LHR 359 x17

ET700 ADD0125 – 0640LHR 359 7

ET700 ADD0845 – 1400LHR 359 1



ET701 LHR2015 – 0700+1ADD 350 D



The carrier also schedules ET710/711 service on Saturday 15FEB20 and 22FEB20, with A350-900XWB.