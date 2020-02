El Al Expands Americas codeshare in S20

EDIT: Information has been corrected as of 1450GMT 06FEB20.

El Al Israel Airlines in summer 2020 season gradually expands codeshare network in the US, with partner American Airlines and JetBlue Airways. Between March and June 2020, El Al’s LY-coded flight number to be placed on following service.



El Al operated by American Airlines

Boston – London Heathrow



El Al operated by JetBlue

Boston – Phoenix

Boston – San Jose CA