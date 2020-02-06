AirNorth Watson Lake reservation change from late-Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Canadian carrier AirNorth last week announced changes to its reservation for the weekly Vancouver – Nanaimo – Kelowna – Prince George – Watson Lake – Whitehorse service. Based on the airline’s statement issued on 28JAN20, the airline is only opening Whitehorse – Watson Lake sector reservation to public effective immediately, while the rest of sectors is cancelled.

In the airline’s statement, the changes is “citing operational complexities arising from the fact that the Watson Lake Airport does not offer security screening.”

Previously filed schedule as follows:
4N474 YXY1500 – 1540YQH1625 – 1740YXS1810 – 1910YLW1940 – 2030YCD2100 – 2130YVR 735 4
4N473 YVR0545 – 0615YCD0650 – 0740YLW0820 – 0920YXS0955 – 1120YQH1200 – 1240YXY 735 4

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.