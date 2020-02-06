AirNorth Watson Lake reservation change from late-Jan 2020

Canadian carrier AirNorth last week announced changes to its reservation for the weekly Vancouver – Nanaimo – Kelowna – Prince George – Watson Lake – Whitehorse service. Based on the airline’s statement issued on 28JAN20, the airline is only opening Whitehorse – Watson Lake sector reservation to public effective immediately, while the rest of sectors is cancelled.



In the airline’s statement, the changes is “citing operational complexities arising from the fact that the Watson Lake Airport does not offer security screening.”



Previously filed schedule as follows:

4N474 YXY1500 – 1540YQH1625 – 1740YXS1810 – 1910YLW1940 – 2030YCD2100 – 2130YVR 735 4

4N473 YVR0545 – 0615YCD0650 – 0740YLW0820 – 0920YXS0955 – 1120YQH1200 – 1240YXY 735 4