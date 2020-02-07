Virgin Atlantic this week extended service cancellation on London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong route, previously scheduled from 01FEB20 to 16FEB20. Service cancellation is now extended until 28MAR20 inclusive, LHR departure.
VS250 LHR1325 – 0830+1PVG 789 D
VS251 PVG1150 – 1630LHR 789 D
Virgin Atlantic extends Shanghai cancellations until late-March 2020
Posted
Virgin Atlantic this week extended service cancellation on London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong route, previously scheduled from 01FEB20 to 16FEB20. Service cancellation is now extended until 28MAR20 inclusive, LHR departure.