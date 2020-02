Juneyao Airlines S20 European expansion revision as of 07FEB20

Juneyao Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed revision to its European expansion, previously scheduled from late-March 2020. Planned service to Dublin, Manchester and Reykjavik, is now scheduled to begin from late-April 2020.



From 29MAR20 to 24APR20, the airline’s Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki will operate 3 weekly, instead of 7.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Dublin eff 26APR20 2 of 7 weekly Helsinki service extends to Dublin, 787-9 operating (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Manchester eff 27APR20 3 of 7 weekly Helsinki service extends to Manchester, 787-9 operating (Previous plan: eff 30MAR20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 25APR20 2 of 7 weekly Helsinki service extends to Reykjavik Keflavik, 787-9 operating (Previous plan: eff 31MAR20)





Following planned new routes in June 2020 remains unchanged for the moment:

Shanghai Pu Dong – Athens eff 23JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Shanghai Pu Dong – Istanbul eff 24JUN20 4 weekly 787-9