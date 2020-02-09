Air China Feb/Mar 2020 US service changes as of 08FEB20

Air China on Saturday 08FEB20 filed additional service changes for flights to the US, for the period of 11FEB20 – 28MAR20. As the airline secured approval from the US Department of Transportation on Friday (07FEB20), the Star Alliance carrier will continue to service San Francisco and Washington Dulles as 1-stop flight via Los Angeles and New York, respectively.



Beijing Capital – Los Angeles – San Francisco 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly 777-300ER

CA983 PEK1830 – 1430LAX1800 – 1930SFO 773 x136

CA984 SFO2130 – 2255LAX0040+1 – 0530+1PEK 773 x136



Previously planned 787-9 service for Beijing – Los Angeles sector in March 2020 is cancelled, 777-300ER continues to operate this route.



Beijing Capital – New York JFK – Washington Dulles 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly 777-300ER

CA981 PEK1300 – 1330JFK1700 – 1830IAD 773 136

CA982 IAD2200 – 2330JFK0130+1 – 0435+2PEK 773 136



The airline’s originally US service for the month of Feb/Mar 2020 as follows:



Beijing Capital – Houston 3 weekly

Beijing Capital – Houston – Panama City 2 weekly

Beijing Capital – Los Angeles 12-14 weekly

Beijing Capital – Newark 4 weekly

Beijing Capital – New York JFK 10 weekly

Beijing Capital – San Francisco 7 weekly

Beijing Capital – Washington Dulles 4-5 weekly

Shenzhen – Los Angeles 2 weekly