Nepal Airlines in the last few days extended bookings for its new Kathmandu – Tokyo Narita service into summer season, on/after 29MAR20. Subject to Government Approval, the airline is operating 3 weekly flights from 02MAR20, however summer season currently displays 2 weekly flights.
RA433 KTM0100 – 1100NRT 330 13
RA434 NRT1300 – 1730KTM 330 13
Nepal Airlines S20 Tokyo frequency changes
