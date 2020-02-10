Azerbaijan Airlines March 2020 Beijing service suspensions

By Jim Liu

Posted

Azerbaijan Airlines in the last few days filed service changes for Baku – Beijing Capital service. Originally scheduled for seasonal suspension based on market demand from 02FEB20 to 01MAR20, the suspension is now extended to 31MAR20.

J2067 GYD1940 – 0650+1PEK 763 27
J2068 PEK0100 – 0500+1GYD 763 24

The airline will resume service from 03APR20, operating 3 weekly for summer season, however with new flight number J25067/5068 instead of J2067/068.

