Air Astana from June 2020 plans to launch new route to India, with the offering of Almaty – Mumbai route. From 01JUN20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
KC291 ALA0705 – 1105BOM 320 12
KC291 ALA2205 – 0210+1BOM 320 46
KC292 BOM0310 – 0805ALA 320 57
KC292 BOM1205 – 1655ALA 320 12
Air Astana adds Mumbai service from June 2020
Posted
Air Astana from June 2020 plans to launch new route to India, with the offering of Almaty – Mumbai route. From 01JUN20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.