Air India in summer 2020 season plans to increase Delhi – Tel Aviv service, with the addition of 6th weekly flight. Service increase will commence from the week of 29MAR20, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
AI139 DEL1530 – 2025TLV 788 x5
AI140 TLV2225 – 0800+1DEL 788 x5
Operational schedule varies on selected dates.
Air India to increase Tel Aviv flights in S20
