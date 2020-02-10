British Airways extends Mainland China cancellations to late-March 2020

British Airways in the last few days extended Mainland China service cancellations, as the airline now plans to resume service on 01APR20 (LHR) departure. Reservation for travel between 01MAR20 and 31MAR20 is no longer available.



Affected routes include:



London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 7 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly 777-300ER / 3 weekly 777-200ER