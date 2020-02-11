AnadoluJet in summer 2020 season is introducing Ankara – London Stansted service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly, effective from 30MAR20, and replaces existing Turkish Airlines service on Ankara – London Gatwick route.
TK7796 ESB0910 – 1140STN 73H 15
TK7797 STN1240 – 1845ESB 73H 15
AnadoluJet adds Ankara – London Stansted service from late-March 2020
