Bamboo Airways adds Hanoi – Kaohsiung service from June 2020

Bamboo Airways this week opened reservation for its new international route, as the airline schedules Hanoi – Kaohsiung route. Operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, the airline will operate this route from 01JUN20 on daily basis.
QH520 HAN1140 – 1510KHH 321 24
QH520 HAN1155 – 1525KHH 321 36
QH520 HAN1200 – 1530KHH 321 157
QH521 KHH1610 – 1750HAN 321 24
QH521 KHH1625 – 1805HAN 321 36
QH521 KHH1630 – 1810HAN 321 157
