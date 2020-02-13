Bamboo Airways adds Hanoi – Kaohsiung service from June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Bamboo Airways this week opened reservation for its new international route, as the airline schedules Hanoi – Kaohsiung route. Operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, the airline will operate this route from 01JUN20 on daily basis.

QH520 HAN1140 – 1510KHH 321 24
QH520 HAN1155 – 1525KHH 321 36
QH520 HAN1200 – 1530KHH 321 157

QH521 KHH1610 – 1750HAN 321 24
QH521 KHH1625 – 1805HAN 321 36
QH521 KHH1630 – 1810HAN 321 157

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.