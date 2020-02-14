Bamboo Airways from June 2020 is launching additional service to Korea, as the airline schedules Hanoi – Seoul Incheon service. From 01JUN20, Boeing 787-9 to operate this route on daily basis.
Following schedule is effective for the month of June 2020.
QH450 HAN2240 – 0500+1ICN 789 D
QH451 ICN0650 – 0915HAN 789 D
Bamboo Airways adds Hanoi – Seoul service from June 2020
Posted
Bamboo Airways from June 2020 is launching additional service to Korea, as the airline schedules Hanoi – Seoul Incheon service. From 01JUN20, Boeing 787-9 to operate this route on daily basis.