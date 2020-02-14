Ethiopian Airlines Goba service changes from mid-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ethiopian Airlines starting this week launched Addis Ababa – Goba terminator service, replacing previously operated Addis Ababa – Awasa – Goba – Addis Ababa triangle routing. From 12FEB20, Dash8-Q400 operates this route 3 times weekly.

ET179 ADD1145 – 1235GOB DH8 357
ET178 GOB1305 – 1355ADD DH8 357