Ethiopian Airlines starting this week launched Addis Ababa – Goba terminator service, replacing previously operated Addis Ababa – Awasa – Goba – Addis Ababa triangle routing. From 12FEB20, Dash8-Q400 operates this route 3 times weekly.
ET179 ADD1145 – 1235GOB DH8 357
ET178 GOB1305 – 1355ADD DH8 357
Ethiopian Airlines Goba service changes from mid-Feb 2020
