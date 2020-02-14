Philippine Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Korea service changes as of 12FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Philippine Airlines this week filed service changes to Korea, for the month of February and March 2020. Planned changes as follows.

Cebu – Seoul Incheon 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Clark – Seoul Incheon
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Manila – Busan 16FEB20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly