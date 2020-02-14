Philippine Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Korea service changes as of 12FEB20

Philippine Airlines this week filed service changes to Korea, for the month of February and March 2020. Planned changes as follows.
Cebu – Seoul Incheon 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Clark – Seoul Incheon
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Manila – Busan 16FEB20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
