American Airlines extends Hong Kong / Mainland China cancellations to April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

American Airlines earlier this week extended service cancellations to Mainland China and Hong Kong, now scheduled until late-April 2020.

Previously cancelled until 27MAR20, service is now cancelled until 24APR20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 6-7 weekly 787-8
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 5-7 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 5-7 weekly 787-8
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 5-7 weekly 787-9

Changes for Hong Kong:
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23APR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously scheduled until 20FEB20)
Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 24APR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously scheduled until 27MAR20)