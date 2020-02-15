American Airlines extends Hong Kong / Mainland China cancellations to April 2020

American Airlines earlier this week extended service cancellations to Mainland China and Hong Kong, now scheduled until late-April 2020.
Previously cancelled until 27MAR20, service is now cancelled until 24APR20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 6-7 weekly 787-8
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 5-7 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 5-7 weekly 787-8
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 5-7 weekly 787-9
Changes for Hong Kong:
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23APR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously scheduled until 20FEB20)
Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 24APR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously scheduled until 27MAR20)
