Aeroflot Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China / Hong Kong service reduction as of 14FEB20

Aeroflot from mid-February 2020 is adjusting service to Mainland China and Hong Kong, as the Skyteam member reduces service until late-March 2020.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Capital 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily